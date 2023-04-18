suffield

Suffield Police Investigate Several Car Break-Ins and Damage Reports

Police are warning Suffield residents to be on high alert after several car break-ins were reported in the early morning hours Tuesday.

The police department said there has been an increase in car burglaries and damage to parked cars.

Authorities said people involved in car burglaries across the state border came into Connecticut and broke into several cars in Suffield before making their way to Windsor Locks.

Residents are being warned to lock their cars and remove all valuables every night.

Anyone who sees a vehicle moving slowly or people walking around in the dark hours after midnight is asked to call police at 860-668-3870. You should not confront the thieves, police said.

Detectives are actively investigating the break-ins.

