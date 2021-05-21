Sun Country Airlines to Offer Flights to Minneapolis, Orlando From Bradley Airport

Sun Country Airlines is launching new, nonstop service to Minneapolis from Bradley International Airport, according to the Connecticut Airport Authority. In September, Sun Country Airlines will launch new, nonstop service from Bradley International Airport to Orlando.

“We are thrilled to offer new service on Sun Country Airlines giving our passengers even more options to travel conveniently and affordably,” Kevin Dillon, executive director of the CAA, said in a statement. “While Sun Country Airlines is already familiar to Bradley International Airport due to their existing cargo and charter operations, we are excited that they are expanding their footprint at the airport with the introduction of passenger service to Minneapolis. We look forward to this strengthened partnership and future route launches with Sun Country Airlines.”

The service to Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport operates twice a week:

A flight from Bradley to Minneapolis will depart at 11:40 a.m. EST and arrive at 1:40 p.m. CST

A flight from Minneapolis to Bradley will depart at 7:35 a.m. CST and arrive at 11:05 a.m. EST.

To book a flight, visit www.suncountry.com.