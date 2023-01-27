Sun Wine and Food Fest Underway at Mohegan Sun

The Sun Wine and Food Fest at Mohegan Sun is underway and continues through the weekend.

As you can tell from the name, the event caters to foodies and wine connoisseurs.

The festival started Thursday and events on Friday evening include a TAO Sake and Dim Sum Pairing, Beam and Burgers, a burger and whiskey event; a Grand Tasting Preview, Spirits & Cigars; and “Toast with the Host,” where Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula, the founders of Loverboy sparking hard tea and stars of “Summer House” on Bravo will host from behind the bar.

