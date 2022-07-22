Sunflower Sales at Buttonwood Farm to Benefit Make-A-Wish

Starting this weekend, you can experience beautiful blooming sunflowers and help make dreams come true for some local children.

From July 23 to July 31, Buttonwood Farm is holding its 18th Sunflower for Wishes fundraiser and 100% of the proceeds from sunflower sales are going to the Make-A-Wish foundation to better the lives of children with critical illnesses.

According to its website, the farm plants over 14 acres of sunflowers and harvests 300,000 blooms. Over the years, it has been able to donate over $1 million to Make-A-Wish.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“This year, like most years, we hope to raise over $100,000 and that will be at least 10 wishes that can come true because of this event,” said Pam Keough, the president and CEO of Make-A-Wish CT, in an interview with NBC CT.

Buttonwoods Farm is located at 473 Shetucket Turnpike in Griswold, CT.