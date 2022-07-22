connecticut sunflowers

Sunflower Sales at Buttonwood Farm to Benefit Make-A-Wish

By Jonathan Kopeliovich

NBC Universal, Inc.

Starting this weekend, you can experience beautiful blooming sunflowers and help make dreams come true for some local children.

From July 23 to July 31, Buttonwood Farm is holding its 18th Sunflower for Wishes fundraiser and 100% of the proceeds from sunflower sales are going to the Make-A-Wish foundation to better the lives of children with critical illnesses.

According to its website, the farm plants over 14 acres of sunflowers and harvests 300,000 blooms. Over the years, it has been able to donate over $1 million to Make-A-Wish.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“This year, like most years, we hope to raise over $100,000 and that will be at least 10 wishes that can come true because of this event,” said Pam Keough, the president and CEO of Make-A-Wish CT, in an interview with NBC CT.

Buttonwoods Farm is located at 473 Shetucket Turnpike in Griswold, CT.

This article tagged under:

connecticut sunflowersmake a wish connecticut
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us