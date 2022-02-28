Suspect in Dozens of Graffiti Offenses in Naugatuck Arrested

Naugatuck police have arrested a man accused of dozens of graffiti offenses across town.

Police said they started getting several complaints in November 2021 about graffiti and around 45 similar tags were found all Naugatuck.

The complaints were about graffiti at Duchess Restaurant, several areas of the Route 8 overpasses, the basketball courts at Linden Park, the water tower of Maple Hill Road, the Naugatuck Event Center, the Naugatuck Transfer Station, Veoila Water Station, Bushka Lumber and several more.

A 25-year-old Naugatuck man has been charged with 58 counts of criminal mischief in the third degree, one count of burglary in the third degree, two counts of criminal mischief in the second degree, eight counts of damage to railroad property in the third degree, two counts of criminal trespass in the third degree and two counts of trespass of railroad property.

Police said he was incarcerated when the warrant was served.