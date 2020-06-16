meriden

Ex-Boyfriend Charged in Murder of Meriden Mom

jason watson and perrie mason 082119
Meriden Police

A man accused of killing his ex-fiancee days before her body was found near his workplace in Waterbury has been charged with murder.

Authorities previously called Jason Watson a suspect in the death Perrie Mason, of Meriden, a 31-year-old mother of two. She was reported missing by her sister on Aug. 17, 2019 and her body was found outside Watson’s workplace in Waterbury four days later.

Police said Watson choked Mason to unconsciousness during a fight about two days after they broke up. Her sister, Vao Horlback, said Mason texted her photos of her injuries from the attack.

Watson pleaded not guilty to strangulation, assault and other charges. 

Prosecutors told a judge in November that they were considering additional charges against Watson in connection with the death of Mason, who grew up in Kalihi, Hawaii, and moved in 2018 to Connecticut, where she worked as a court monitor and ran her own eyelash business.

Police said Tuesday that they obtained a warrant.

Watson has denied the strangulation incident and told police he would never hurt Mason.

He is due to be arraigned on Wednesday

