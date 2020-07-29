danbury

Suspect in Murder at Vigil in Danbury Arrested

Police have arrested a suspect in the murder of another man during a candlelight vigil in Danbury.

Bryan Dorin Howell, 39, was arrested Wednesday and charged with the murder of Raymond Simmons.

Simmons was shot on July 12 while attending a vigil at Beaver Street and Elm Street. Police said Howell was also attending the vigil.

Danbury police, along with Connecticut State Police and the U.S Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Taskforce, arrested Howell this morning in North Grosvenordale.

Howell was charged with murder, assault in the first degree, criminal possession of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit and breach of peace, police said.

Bond was set at $1 million.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call Detective Travis Kupchok at 203-797-2168 or our anonymous TIPS Line at 203-790-8477.

