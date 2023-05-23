Suspect in Murder of Woman in Hartford Arrested

Hartford police have arrested a suspect in the murder of a woman last month.

Police identified the victim as Stephanie Hawes-Brown, 37, and said they found a suspect when they responded to an apartment at 10 Marshall St. just before 5 a.m. on April 26 after receiving a report that a woman was dead.

Authorities identified the suspect as 41-year-old Angel Roman, of Hartford.

He has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).