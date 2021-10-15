Suspect Surrenders to SWAT Team After Shooting in East Hartford

A suspect is safely in custody Friday afternoon after a shooting investigation led to a SWAT response in East Hartford.

Police said officers first responded for a shooting in the hallway of an apartment building at 860 Main St. around 1 p.m. The victim, who was shot in the arm, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspect had barricaded himself inside an apartment and refused to come out until the East Hartford Police Department Tactical Team and Negotiators responded and spoke with him. The suspect surrendered and was taken into custody. Charges are pending.

No other injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.