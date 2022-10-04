Norwalk

Suspect Used Helmet to Assault Man During Norwalk Youth Football Game: Police

Evening_Forecast_for_December_9.1_1200x675_1113222723831.jpg
NBCConnecticut.com

Norwalk police have arrested a suspect accused of knocking out another man with a football helmet during a football game on Sunday.

Officers responded to the football field at Brien McMahon High School around 1 p.m. for a report of a man being assaulted during a game.

When they arrived, they found a man lying unconscious on the field, police said.

Several witnesses told officers that Christopher Polk had used a helmet to hit the victim in the head, according to police. Polk left the scene before officers arrived, witnesses said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to police, the victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. He has sinced been released from the hospital and is recovering.

Investigators secured a warrant for Polk's arrest and provided him the opportunity to turn himself in but he refused to do so, according to police.

Officers waited outside Polk's home Tuesday morning. They say he tried to conceal himself, but investigators spotted him and took him into custody around 8:30 a.m., police said.

Local

Hartford 3 hours ago

Habitat for Humanity Building New Homes in Hartford

Hartford 3 hours ago

1 Dead, 2 Injured After Suspects, Victim Fire Shots During Attempted Carjacking: PD

Polk, 32, of Norwalk, was charged with second-degree assault, risk of injury to a minor, and second-degree breach of peace. He was held on $75,000 bond and is expected to be in court October 14.

This article tagged under:

NorwalkNorwalk Police
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us