Suspect Used Helmet to Assault Man During Norwalk Youth Football Game: Police

Norwalk police have arrested a suspect accused of knocking out another man with a football helmet during a football game on Sunday.

Officers responded to the football field at Brien McMahon High School around 1 p.m. for a report of a man being assaulted during a game.

When they arrived, they found a man lying unconscious on the field, police said.

Several witnesses told officers that Christopher Polk had used a helmet to hit the victim in the head, according to police. Polk left the scene before officers arrived, witnesses said.

According to police, the victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. He has sinced been released from the hospital and is recovering.

Investigators secured a warrant for Polk's arrest and provided him the opportunity to turn himself in but he refused to do so, according to police.

Officers waited outside Polk's home Tuesday morning. They say he tried to conceal himself, but investigators spotted him and took him into custody around 8:30 a.m., police said.

Polk, 32, of Norwalk, was charged with second-degree assault, risk of injury to a minor, and second-degree breach of peace. He was held on $75,000 bond and is expected to be in court October 14.