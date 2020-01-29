Manchester

Suspect Wanted for Kidnapping and Sexual Assault in Manchester

Manchester Police Department

The Manchester Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a suspect wanted in connection with a kidnapping and sexual assault investigation.

According to police, the incident took place on January 25th and a warrant has been issued for 31 year-old Miguel Hernandez.

Hernandez is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 7 inches and weighs 142 lbs.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Miguel Hernandez please contact Detective Jason Moss at (860) 645-5557 or Manchester Police Department Investigative Services (860) 645-5510

