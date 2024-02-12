Suspected animal organs found at Fairfield park: police

Fairfield police are investigating after finding what appears to be animal organs at a Fairfield park last week.

Authorities said they received a report of items resembling animal organs at Gould Manor Park on Thursday.

The discovery is actively being investigated by police, who believe the suspected animal organs suggest a Santeria-type ritual.

The police department said there is no threat to the public. Officers are actively looking for whoever is responsible for leaving the apparent organs at the park.

Residents are being advised to report any suspicious incidents to police, and use caution when sharing sensitive or provocative information on social media.

No additional information was immediately available.