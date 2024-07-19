Brookfield

SUV crashes into Brookfield hair salon, injuring driver

By Cat Murphy

Brookfield Volunteer Fire Company

A driver was injured in a crash Thursday when their car traveled through the front door of Elevate Salon in Brookfield.

The Brookfield Volunteer Fire Company said emergency crews responded just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon to a report of a vehicle in a structure on Old Route 7.

Crews stabilized both the SUV and the structure before removing the vehicle’s lone occupant. Officials said the driver was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

All of the salon's patrons were uninjured, according to fire officials.

Further information on the crash was not immediately available.

