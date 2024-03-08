Swastikas found at Middletown High School a week after being found at middle school

Swastikas have been found at Middletown High School a week after swastikas were found at the middle school.

Dr. Alberto Vázquez Matos, superintendent of Middletown Public Schools, notified the school community on Thursday and said an investigation is underway.

The school department will also have educational programs to address antisemitism and promote tolerance, the superintendent notified families.

“I am writing to you today with disappointment and frustration. Today, antisemitic vandalism, specifically swastikas, were discovered in a bathroom at Middletown High School. This comes just one week after similar incidents at Beman Middle School came to my attention,” Vázquez Matos wrote.

“Let me be clear: Middletown Public Schools will not tolerate hateful, derogatory, disparaging, or offensive language, symbols, or acts. There is no place for such behavior in our schools, not now, nor will there ever be. As a Latino and English learner, my commitment to creating a district where we all feel safe, supported, and celebrated is not only professional, but also personal,” he added.

“Under my leadership, Middletown Public Schools will not stand idly by in the face of such hatred. We, as a learning community, have a profound responsibility: we educate young people. As such, we must foster a culture of respect for all, regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, culture, language, gender identity, sexual orientation, or socioeconomic background. It is our duty to nurture these young minds, who have a remarkable opportunity to become agents of positive social change,” the statement goes on to say.

Vázquez Matos said a thorough investigation is underway in collaboration with the Middletown Police Department.

“We will take all necessary steps to identify those responsible and hold them accountable. Additionally, we will be implementing educational programs to address antisemitism and promote tolerance within our schools,” Vázquez Matos wrote.