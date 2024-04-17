Waterbury

‘Swatting' call led to lockdown at Brass Mill Center in Waterbury: police

NBC Connecticut

Brass Mill Center in Waterbury was placed on lockdown on Wednesday afternoon after a report that someone might have been armed and police said they are investigating it as a “swatting” incident.

Police said they received the call around 1 p.m., and officers who responded to the mall determined that there was no threat or danger to the public.

The mall was placed into lockdown and has since reopened, police said.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau at (203)574-6941.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
