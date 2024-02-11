Naugatuck

‘Swatting' incident reported in Naugatuck

Naugatuck Police
NBCConnecticut.com

Naugatuck Police say they responded to a "swatting" incident today, meant to deliberately deceive officers and trigger an armed response.

Officers responded to Round Tree Drive around 2 p.m. after a call reporting a shooting at the address, only to discover that the call was unfounded.

The department is actively investigating this case and has condemned the "dangerous and illegal" practice of swatting.

