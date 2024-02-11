‘Swatting' incident reported in Naugatuck

Naugatuck Police say they responded to a "swatting" incident today, meant to deliberately deceive officers and trigger an armed response.
Officers responded to Round Tree Drive around 2 p.m. after a call reporting a shooting at the address, only to discover that the call was unfounded.
The department is actively investigating this case and has condemned the "dangerous and illegal" practice of swatting.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.