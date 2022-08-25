Swim Area at Quaddick State Park in Thompson Closed

The swimming area at Quaddick State Park in Thompson is closed due to water quality.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the water will be retested today and the results are expected tomorrow.

The Mashamoquet Brook State Park swim area in Pomfret is closed for the 2022 season for maintenance.

DEEP staff members take water samples weekly and the state Department of Public Health lab tests them for the presence of certain bacteria.

Local health departments are responsible for sampling municipal beaches and swimming areas.

Swimming Areas DEEP Tests

Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison

Rocky Neck State Park in Niantic

Sherwood Island State Park in Westport

Silver Sands State Park in Milford

Black Rock State Park in Watertown

Burr Pond State Park in Torrington

Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth

Cockaponset State Forest (Pattaconk) in Chester

Day Pond State Park in Colchester

Gardner Lake State Park in Salem

Gay City State Park in Hebron

Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswold

Indian Well State Park in Shelton

Lake Waramaug State Park in Kent

Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret

Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield

Pachaug State Forest (Green Falls Pond) in Voluntown

Quaddick State Park in Thompson

Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield

Stratton Brook State Park in Simsbury

Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middlefield

Wharton Brook State Park in Wallingford