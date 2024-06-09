Litchfield County

Swimmer pulled from the water at Bantam Lake

By Cailyn Blonstein

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

A swimmer was pulled from the water at Bantam Lake over the weekend.

The state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection EnCon Police responded to Bantam Lake on Saturday for a report of distressed swimmers.

A 16-year-old male and a 27-year-old male were believed to be involved. It was reported that the 27-year-old male went underwater and did not resurface.

Emergency crews including firefighters, EMS, Connecticut State Police and EnCon Police responded to the lake. A waterborne search was initiated.

Divers quickly found and retrieved the missing swimmer. CPR was immediately performed.

Both swimmers were transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital for medical treatment. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

