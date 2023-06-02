Middlebury

Swimming Area at Hop Brook Lake in Middlebury Reopens

A swimming area at Hop Brook Lake in Middlebury has reopened, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The beach was closed after bacteria levels in the lake were found to exceed Connecticut State Standards.

The beach was closed on May 21 as a precaution based on anticipated water quality problems due to heavy rainfall the day before, which has historically caused problems in the lake.

On Friday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said the public swimming area has reopened.

The Hop Brook Lake recreation area is open daily for swimming, picnicking, hiking and other recreational activities until Sept. 10.

