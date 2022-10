The Sybil Creek Bridge in Branford is going to be closed for about two weeks as crews work to replace it.

The closure begins on Monday. During that time, no traffic will be able to travel over the bridge.

Residents are reminded to add time to their commutes during the closure.

Police said the best alternate route is the one highlighted in the photo below.

Anyone in the area should expect increased traffic on the detour route.

Crews expect the closure to last about 14 days.