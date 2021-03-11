Take a Seat & Social Distance: Branford Town Green Bustling

There was a pep in everyone’s step in Branford Thursday.

“Grew up here. Live here. Love it here,” said Jenna Glorioso-Dengler, one of the dozens of people soaking up the March sunshine on the town green.

“We have kids and they’ve been cooped up in the house for, it’s been exactly a year since COVID came to town, and it’s time to get outside, have some fresh air, and let them be kids,” said Glorioso-Dengler.

The chair of the “Town Green Committee” tells me these tables and chairs were put out in the springtime last year by the first selectman to encourage people to support local, get some takeout, and hang out here safely. Plus, they added WIFI too.

The town's first selectman says it was part of a partnership with local businesses and other entities. And, he says all winter people took advantage of these seats, a safe way to see a friendly face or two from a social distance.

“We’re just walking and enjoying the sunshine, enjoying this beautiful day and talking to people too which is nice to get out,” said Donna Latella of Branford

“It’s been a long hard winter for everyone and it’s nice to finally have something to be happy about. The weather has been great,” said Ashley’s Ice Cream owner Brian Anderson.

And with the sunshine, lots of locals were craving a scoop or two at Ashley’s Ice Cream.

Anderson says it’s not just the weather that has people celebrating these days, “Especially over the last few weeks, a lot of people just got their vaccine. They’re so excited. And they’re getting an ice cream cone. It’s a good feeling, getting back to normal.