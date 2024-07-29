Team USA watch party held on Hartford's Pratt Street

Watching all the action in the Olympics is not just an exciting experience.

In some cases, it can also help local businesses.

“USA Gold all the way, all day,” said Melissa Ming of Berlin.

Fans of Team USA women’s soccer headed to a watch party on Pratt Street in Hartford to catch them taking on Germany in the 2024 Olympics.

“It's just a great atmosphere to be out here,” said Brandon Peate of Berlin.

The big screen was rolled out with sponsorship from the Hartford Chamber of Commerce and the Pratt Street Historic District.

The event and the competition potentially inspires younger generations of players.

“We love watching Olympic soccer, especially women's soccer,” said Emily Hogeland of West Hartford who brought her two children. “And we love to be part of that community, enjoying the game together.”

The crowd celebrated the women’s big victory over Germany, 4-1, which all-but secures the U.S.’s spot in the knockout rounds.

Some stopped over to catch the action after a Yard Goats game.

“We came down to get a little dinner after the game, you know, fantastic time out here on the street. You know, a lot of people watching the Olympics and, you know, just happy to be here,” said Mickey Lebiedz of Springfield, MA.

Cheering on Team USA and benefiting local restaurants and stores.

“We want to see Pratt Street energized. We want to see these businesses all in supported,” said Kelsey Renfro, Lumi Hospitality events director.

Now we’re told if the women advance from the group stages, the plan is to bring back the big screen and hopefully watch the team bring home the gold.