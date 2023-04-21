Teen Accidentally Shoots Himself With Father's Gun in Thomaston: PD

Thomaston Police are investigating after a 17-year-old accidentally shot himself in the leg with his father's gun Wednesday night.
The police department said they were called to Woodruff Avenue at about 7:30 p.m.
Responding officers said the man was suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The incident is under investigation.
