Teen Accidentally Shoots Himself With Father's Gun in Thomaston: PD

Thomaston Police are investigating after a 17-year-old accidentally shot himself in the leg with his father's gun Wednesday night.

The police department said they were called to Woodruff Avenue at about 7:30 p.m.

Responding officers said the man was suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The incident is under investigation.

