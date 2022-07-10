Teen Accused of Stabbing Man Multiple Times in Bloomfield

Police have arrested a teen who is accused of stabbing a man multiple times in Bloomfield on Sunday.

Officers were called to Crestview Drive after getting a report of a domestic disturbance.

While en route, authorities said they were told that a 43-year-old man was suffering from multiple stab wounds and the 17-year-old suspect had fled on foot.

Once police were at the scene, they said they found the man with multiple non life-threatening stab wounds to his torso and legs. He was transported to St. Francis Hospital where he is listed in stable condition. Police said the man is being held in the ICU for observation.

Authorities said officers found the 17-year-old male suspect walking northbound on Crestview Drive and he was holding a small kitchen knife. He was taken into custody without incident and is facing an assault charge.

Officers said they will be pursuing juvenile custodial detention through the juvenile court system.

Detectives secured the crime scene and collected evidence. The investigation is ongoing.