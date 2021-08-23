Teen Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Glastonbury Woman in Her Driveway

Police have arrested a teenager who is accused of shooting at a woman who shouted at him while he approached her car in her driveway in Glastonbury last month.

Officers responded to the home on Talcott Road around 3 a.m. on July 2.

The woman told police she noticed two youths in dark clothes approaching her car when she opened her front door and called out to them.

One of the individuals, who was 17 years old at the time, according to police, fired two rounds in the woman's direction, hitting the front door area of her house. The woman was not injured, police said.

The 17-year-old and the other person took off in a dark-colored sedan being driven by a third person, police said.

On Monday, police arrested an 18-year-old from Hartford by warrant in connection to the incident. Authorities said he was 17 years old at the time of the shooting and is being charged as a juvenile.

The teenager is facing charges including criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal attempt to commit assault, reckless endangerment, illegal possession of a weapon in a vehicle, carrying a pistol without a permit and unlawful discharge of a weapon. He is expected in court for the Glastonbury incident on Tuesday.

Officers said the teen is being held in juvenile detention in Hartford, where he has been detained since July 4, on charges related to possession of a stolen vehicle and gun that was forensically linked to this case.

According to police, the teenager is also facing charges including conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit larceny in connection to an incident on Franklin Lane in Glastonbury that happened seven minutes after the shooting on Talcott Road on July 2.

During the incident on Franklin Lane, investigators said the teenager and someone else entered an unlocked vehicle in the driveway of a home and stole items from it. A surveillance video from that incident showed the teenager holding a gun with an extended, high-capacity magazine and weapon-mounted tactical flashlight while going through the vehicle, police added.

The teen and the other person fled the incident in a white Volkswagen, which was believed to have been stolen from a driveway on Marilyn Drive in Glastonbury the day before, authorities said. Hartford Police Department's Auto Theft Unit found the vehicle on July 4 and arrested the teen. For that incident, he is facing charges including larceny, carrying a pistol without a permit and illegal possession of a high capacity magazine.

Authorities also said the same teenager is linked to an Acura that was stolen from a 7-Eleven Glastonbury in June while it was left unsecured and running in the parking lot. For that incident, the teenager had been charged with larceny.