Teen Arrested After Firing Gunshot Into Bloomfield Home

An 18-year-old has been arrested after allegedly shooting into a home in Bloomfield early Tuesday morning.

Police said they were called to Allen Road at about 12:45 a.m. after residents reported their house had been shot.

Responding officers found a single gunshot that went through a bedroom window and continued through the wall before becoming lodged in an adjoining bathroom.

Police said they found a shell casing in Pershing Park, which is next to the home. Officers also found footprints on freshly fallen snow that led to a home on East Harold Street.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

After obtaining a warrant, police searched the home and found a loaded gun with an extended ammunition magazine that was reported stolen out of Vermont. More than 100 rounds of ammunition were also seized, police said.

Detectives arrested the Bloomfield teen on charges including illegal possession of a machine gun, illegal discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment, and more. He is being held on a $800,000 bond.