Teen arrested after stealing backpack with $35K in cash in North Haven

A 17-year-old has been arrested for allegedly running off with a backpack full of $35,000 in cash in North Haven.

Police said they were notified of two thefts that happened Tuesday afternoon on Universal Drive.

A purse was snatched after being mistakenly left unattended in a shopping cart. Then, a backpack with thousands of dollars inside was stolen.

Investigators identified a suspect vehicle and ultimately found it in New Haven. A teen was arrested after being found with $21,000, police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police said they believe the teen is responsible for both thefts. More arrests are expected.