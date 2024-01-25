north haven

Teen arrested after stealing backpack with $35K in cash in North Haven

By Angela Fortuna

A 17-year-old has been arrested for allegedly running off with a backpack full of $35,000 in cash in North Haven.

Police said they were notified of two thefts that happened Tuesday afternoon on Universal Drive.

A purse was snatched after being mistakenly left unattended in a shopping cart. Then, a backpack with thousands of dollars inside was stolen.

Investigators identified a suspect vehicle and ultimately found it in New Haven. A teen was arrested after being found with $21,000, police said.

Police said they believe the teen is responsible for both thefts. More arrests are expected.

