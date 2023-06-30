Teen arrested for breaking into several Kia, Hyundai cars in Greenwich: PD

A 17-year-old has been arrested for his involvement in stealing and breaking into Kia and Hyundai cars in Greenwich, police said.

Greenwich police said they responded to several vehicle robberies in town earlier this week. Officers were first called to Oak Ridge Street at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report of two people entering parked cars.

When officers arrived, they noticed that a fight happened between the two suspects and several people living in the area. Two of the residents were injuries and treated at the hospital.

Police found two damaged cars in the area, a 2011 Kia Optima and 2020 Hyundai vehicle. Both cars had damage consistent with the Kia and Hyundai car theft challenge on social media, authorities said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

About an hour later, officers found a 2011 Kia Optima with damage in a nearby municipal lot. The vehicle was reported stolen from Norwalk, and also had damage consistent with the social media challenge, according to police.

Around 4 a.m., police found an abandoned 2021 Kia Sportage still running on Midwood Road with similar damage. About two hours later, police found yet another stolen vehicle, a 2017 Hyundai Sonata, on North Water Street.

The 17-year-old was ultimately taken into custody are faces charges for attempted robbery, larceny, criminal mischief and more. The second suspect fled, according to police.

Anyone who sees an active crime is advised to call 911 immediately and avoid the thief. Kia and Hyundai owners are also advised to use anti-theft devices such as alarms.