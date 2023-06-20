AG Tong to make announcement about theft-prone Hyundai and Kia vehicles

Attorney General William Tong is taking action on Tuesday after hundreds of Kia and Hyundai vehicles have been stolen across the country. Thieves took advantage of the fact that the cars didn't have anti-theft technology, which is supposed to be an industry standard.

Back in May, Kia and Hyundai cars were stolen from parking lots at Westfarms and Buckland Hills. Before that, 13 Hyundai cars and two Kias were stolen in Hamden in December.

It was spurred by viral TikTok videos where young thieves filmed themselves stealing and joyriding in Kias and Hyundais. They used USB cables to hot wire the cars.

Thieves specifically targeted certain 2010-2021 Kia and Hyundai vehicles that use a mechanical key, not a key fob or push start button.

It has led to a huge spike in car thefts of certain models like in Chicago where it increased 800 percent.

In February, Hyundai and Kia rolled out software updates for vehicles to combat thefts.

In April, Attorneys General from 17 states including Connecticut called on the federal government to issue a recall of these specific vehicles.

In May, a class action settlement was reached of about $200 million that covers 8 million cars and owners who are affected by the trend. A judge has to approve the settlement next month.

Another old school method to prevent your car from being stolen is to use one of those steering wheel locks. Police departments in Connecticut were handing them out.

Tong's announcement will be made from the East Hartford Police Department at 11:30 a.m.