Teen Critically Injured After Hit & Run in Haddam

A 14-year-old girl has been critically injured after a hit and run in Haddam Thursday night.

At approximately 10:38 p.m., Troop F received calls reporting an injured person lying on the side of the roadway on Route 81/Killingworth Road in Haddam.

According to investigators, they discovered the teenager had been riding her bicycle northbound on Route 81/Killingworth Road, when she was struck from behind by an unidentified car. The car left the scene after the incident, said police.

Based on evidence at the scene, police said they believe the suspect's car is a gray or silver 2006-2012 Hyundai Santa Fe.

The suspect's vehicle should have right front headlight damage, right front quarter panel and wheel well damage, said officials.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call Trooper Mauriello at Troop F in Westbrook at 860-399-2100 ext. 8098.

The investigation remains active.