16-year-old dead after car crash in New Milford

A teen has died after a reported car crash in New Milford Monday night.
Police said they were called to Pickett District Road around 8:10 p.m.
Responding officers found a car off the road which had crashed into a fence, causing significant damage.
A 16-year-old who was driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene. They were a New Milford High School student, according to police.
The police department's Crash Reconstruction Team is conducting an investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 860-355-3133.