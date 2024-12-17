16-year-old dead after car crash in New Milford

A teen has died after a reported car crash in New Milford Monday night.

Police said they were called to Pickett District Road around 8:10 p.m.

Responding officers found a car off the road which had crashed into a fence, causing significant damage.

A 16-year-old who was driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene. They were a New Milford High School student, according to police.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The police department's Crash Reconstruction Team is conducting an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 860-355-3133.