Teen dies a week after shooting in Bridgeport

A teen that was critically injured during a shooting in Bridgeport has been pronounced dead a week later.

Authorities said the shooting happened in the 1200 block of Park Avenue on April 10.

Authorities responded to the area just before 7 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter alert. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and he died a week later, police said.

Authorities said 17-year-old Romain Sterling, of Bridgeport, was pronounced dead on Wednesday.

"This is a great loss to the City of Bridgeport and it has impacted the officers who work diligently to protect the lives of all citizens in our community," the police department said.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-576-TIPS.