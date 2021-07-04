Enfield

Teen Faces Charges After Breaking Into Cars, Taking Off in Stolen Vehicle in Enfield

A teenager is facing multiple charges after being accused of breaking into cars and taking off in a stolen vehicle in Enfield, police said.

Officials said a group of individuals was breaking into cars in a residential neighborhood in southern Enfield at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers set up stop sticks in an attempt to catch the individuals. They then fled in a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Southbury, according to police.

The car was later found disabled in East Windsor as a result of the stop sticks and one person was taken into custody.

Police said a 17-year-old boy from New Haven was taken into custody and released to his parent a short time later. Officials said his case was referred to juvenile court.

Officers found a shell casing from a handgun inside the stolen vehicle, they said.

The teen faces multiple burglary and larceny charges, officials said.

Police are advising residents to lock their cars and not to leave keys or fobs inside their vehicles. Also, residents should report any suspicious activity to police and should not approach suspects, as they are known to often times be armed.

