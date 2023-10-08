Teen in stolen vehicle arrested in Greenwich, three other occupants fled on foot

A teenager who was in a stolen vehicle was arrested in Greenwich over the weekend and the three other occupants of the vehicle fled before police could apprehend them.

Police in Rye Brook, New York, pursued a stolen vehicle into Greenwich around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday.

The vehicle was reported to have been recently stolen out of Milford with a gun inside.

Once near Brookside Drive, police said the vehicle came to a sudden stop and all four people inside of the vehicle fled on foot.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

According to police, one of the occupants of the vehicle, identified as a 17-year-old male from Bridgeport, was apprehended and taken into custody. The three other occupants fled on foot and have not been arrested.

Residents are reminded to remove their key fobs, keys and other valuables from their vehicles.