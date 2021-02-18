Teen Killed in New London Shooting

An investigation is underway after after a teen was killed in a shooting in New London Wednesday night.

Crews responded to the area of Grand Street and Elm Street just before 6:30 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired and an injured person in the roadway.

According to police, a 17-year-old young man was located and paramedics later pronounced him dead at the scene.

The incident did not appear to be a random act, said investigators.

Anyone with information about and/or video concerning the shooting

should call the New London Police Department’s detective bureau at 860-447-1481.

Anonymous information may also be submitted through the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).