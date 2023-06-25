Teen killed, four other people injured after crashing into tree in Brooklyn, Conn.

A teenager has died and four other people are injured after crashing into a tree head-on in Brooklyn, Connecticut, early Sunday morning.

State police said a 17-year-old male was driving a Toyota Prius eastbound on Allen Hill Road around 4:30 a.m. when he failed to stop at an intersection and hit a tree head-on.

After hitting the tree, investigators said the vehicle went down an embankment off the road.

A passenger in the vehicle, later identified as 15-year-old Chanelle Edwards, of Griswold, was taken to Day Kimball Hospital to be treated for serious injuries. She was later pronounced dead.

Two of the other people in the vehicle were transported to area hospitals before being transported to Hartford Hospital, according to police. Both are in critical condition.

The other two people in the vehicle were transported to area hospitals to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

Authorities said all of the people in the vehicle ranged in age from 15 to 21.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Troop D at (860) 779-4900.