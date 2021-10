A 17-year-old died after his moped collided with a car on Silver Lane in East Hartford Friday.

The crash happened at the on-ramp to Route 5/15 around 8 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police said Manuel Suarez, of East Hartford, was rushed to the hospital where he later died, according to police.

The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.