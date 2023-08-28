Teen seriously injured after being struck on UConn campus in Storrs

A teen has serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle and pinned against a building on the University of Connecticut campus in Storrs.

UConn said the 16-year-old was helping a UConn student move into the North Residence Halls complex just before 10 p.m. Sunday and was struck by a vehicle and pinned against a building.

UConn said the preliminary information is that the teen had tried to stop the vehicle when it was out of gear and started to roll.

The teen, who is not a UConn student, was taken by ambulance to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

No additional information was immediately available.