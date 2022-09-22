Teen Shot Multiple Times on Sisson Avenue in Hartford: PD

An 18-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times on Sisson Avenue in Hartford.

Police said the shooting happened in the area of 90 Sisson Ave. at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Responding officers found evidence of gunfire in the area. While at the scene, police were told a teen arrived at a nearby hospital, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The teen was listed in stable condition, according to authorities.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.