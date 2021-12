A 17-year-old from Bristol is accused of a string of burglaries and vehicle thefts along the shoreline in September.

Branford police said the teen is facing charges tied to a burglary that happened in eh Pawson Park area of their town, and they are seeking an arrest warrant for a burglary and stolen car in the same area. The same suspect also faces charges out of Guilford and Madison.

The suspect was not identified due to their age.

Police said several other suspects have also been identified.