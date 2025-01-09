Teen threatened with knife during attempted home invasion in Plainfield: PD

A 15-year-old was threatened with a knife during an attempted home invasion in Plainfield on New Year's Day.

The police department said they were called to a home on North Chestnut Street in the Wauregan section of town around 4:15 a.m.

Authorities said two masked thieves with knives forcibly removed the teen from a car in the back of the home and threatened her.

One of the thieves then went into the house through an enclosed porch where they were confronted by residents, according to police.

The thieves then took off. Police were not able to locate them.

Officers said it was an isolated incident and there's no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Plainfield Police Department's Special Investigations Unit by calling 860-564-0804.