Teenage girl in serious condition after being shot in Hartford

A teenage girl was shot in Hartford late Thursday night and police said she is in serious, but stable condition.

Officers responded to Woodland Drive after someone reported hearing gunshots and they found evidence of a shooting.

But the 17-year-old victim had gone to the hospital in a private vehicle.

She was listed in serious, but stable condition, police said.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crimes Scene Divisions are investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

