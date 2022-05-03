Man, Youth Arrested After Armed Carjacking in Vernon

A man and youth were arrested after an armed carjacking that happened on Monday in Vernon, police said.

Officials said 19-year-old Nathaniel Harrington of Springfield, Mass. was taken into custody. A youth was also arrested.

Authorities said Harrington and the youth used a handgun to demand money, a cell phone and someone's car.

The incident happened on Dobson Road. No injuries were reported, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Harrington faces charges including first-degree robbery, larceny, reckless endangerment, breach of peace, robbery by carjacking and more. The youth faces similar charges.

Harrington is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

The carjacking remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-872-9126.