Man, Youth Arrested After Armed Carjacking in Vernon

A man and youth were arrested after an armed carjacking that happened on Monday in Vernon, police said.
Officials said 19-year-old Nathaniel Harrington of Springfield, Mass. was taken into custody. A youth was also arrested.
Authorities said Harrington and the youth used a handgun to demand money, a cell phone and someone's car.
The incident happened on Dobson Road. No injuries were reported, police said.
Harrington faces charges including first-degree robbery, larceny, reckless endangerment, breach of peace, robbery by carjacking and more. The youth faces similar charges.
Harrington is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.
The carjacking remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-872-9126.
Local
