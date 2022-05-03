vernon

Man, Youth Arrested After Armed Carjacking in Vernon

Vernon Police Cruiser
NBC Connecticut

A man and youth were arrested after an armed carjacking that happened on Monday in Vernon, police said.

Officials said 19-year-old Nathaniel Harrington of Springfield, Mass. was taken into custody. A youth was also arrested.

Authorities said Harrington and the youth used a handgun to demand money, a cell phone and someone's car.

The incident happened on Dobson Road. No injuries were reported, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Harrington faces charges including first-degree robbery, larceny, reckless endangerment, breach of peace, robbery by carjacking and more. The youth faces similar charges.

Harrington is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

The carjacking remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-872-9126.

Local

Naugatuck 1 hour ago

Firefighter Injured While Battling Blaze at Two-Family Home in Naugatuck

richard dabate 3 hours ago

Fitbit Testimony Heard In Richard Dabate Murder Trial

Get updates on what's happening in Connecticut to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

vernonVernon policearmed carjackingcarjacking arrests
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us