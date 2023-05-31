Teens Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Woman's Purse at Walmart in Shelton

Two teens were arrested after allegedly stealing a woman's purse in the Walmart parking lot on Bridgeport Avenue in Shelton, police said.

The police department said they were called to Walmart at about 3 p.m. for a reported purse snatching.

A woman in her 70s was loading items in her car when a vehicle approached and a passenger got out and stole her purse. The thief pushed the woman down, according to police.

Witnesses and video surveillance revealed that the suspects drove off in a stolen Hyundai Tuscon. New Haven Police helped take the two 16-year-old thieves into custody.

Police said items from the woman's purse were located in the vehicle. The teens face charges including robbery, larceny and more.

They were taken to Bridgeport Juvenile detention and will appear in court on Thursday.