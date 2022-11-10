Norwalk

Teens Found With Semiautomatic Handguns After 911 Call in Norwalk

Evening_Forecast_for_December_9.1_1200x675_1113222723831.jpg
NBCConnecticut.com

Norwalk police have arrested three teens after responding to a report of gunshots and said they seized three semiautomatic handguns.

Police received a 911 call at 12:13 p.m. from a person who reported gunshots near Merritt Street and three people with guns running toward Chestnut Street, police said.

Officers quickly located a 16-year-old who had a semiautomatic handgun, police said.

Officers then found two other suspects hiding on the property of a business on Bell Avenue, police said, and they had two more semiautomatic handguns.

No one was hurt, but police said an occupied vehicle on Merritt Street was hit by gunfire and the SoNo Elementary School and Side By Side School were placed in “secure mode” during the incident and additional officers responded.

An 18-year-old Bridgeport man, a 19-year-old Norwalk man and a 16-year-old male were taken into custody and charged, police said.

Bond for the 18-and19-year-old suspects was set at $25,000. The 16-year-old was taken to juvenile detention.

Local

This article tagged under:

Norwalk
