Teens taken into custody after bringing knives to school in Hamden

Two teenagers have been taken into custody after reportedly bringing knives to school and pulling the fire alarm in Hamden on Thursday.

The police department said they were called to Aces on Leeder Hill Drive. Officers learned that two students got into an argument with another student earlier in the day. They were suspended and asked not to come back to school, according to authorities.

However, the two students came back and one of them pulled the fire alarm. Both students were detained by security and staff members until police arrived.

Both teens, who are 16 years old, face charges including conspiracy to commit assault, trespassing and carrying a dangerous weapon. One of the teens was also charged with pulling the fire alarm.

Investigators said no one was injured. The teens were released to their parents and are scheduled to appear in court on April 2.