Terryville motorcyclist killed in Idaho head-on crash

A Terryville man has died after a pair of motorcycles collided head-on in Idaho Thursday.

According to Idaho State Police, a Ducati Multistrada motorcycle was traveling west on US12 in Idaho County when it attempted to make an illegal pass around a state Transportation Department dump truck.

The Ducati struck an oncoming Honda GL1800 motorcycle head-on as it ventured into the opposite lane of travel while attempting to go around the dump truck.

The 75-year-old Terryville man on board the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. Idaho State Police have not released his name yet.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The driver of the Ducati, a 55-year-old man from Sidney, British Columbia, Canada, was taken by helicopter to an area hospital. The extent of his injuries weren't immediately known.

Idaho State Police noted that both drivers were wearing helmets when the collision occurred.

The roadway was shut down for about four hours while authorities investigated the crash.