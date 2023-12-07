Tesla's first showroom in Connecticut opens at Mohegan Sun

Tesla has opened its first Connecticut electric vehicle showroom, located at Mohegan Sun.

The Sales & Delivery Center is located in the Shops at Mohegan Sun, according to a release the casino issued back in the summer.

Tesla has not been able to open stores in Connecticut because its business model is to sell directly to customers. Connecticut law requires car manufacturers to sell to dealers, who in turn sell vehicles to consumers.

Opening the showroom on tribal land allows Tesla to get around that law.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Potential buyers are able to test drive different Tesla models on the resort property and will be able to pick up their new electric vehicles at the Sky Tower valet, according to the casino.

According to Mohegan Sun's website, the showroom is open seven days a week.