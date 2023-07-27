Tesla to open showroom and sales center at Mohegan Sun

Tesla will open its first Connecticut electric vehicle showroom at Mohegan Sun this fall.

The Sales & Delivery Center will be located in the Shops at Mohegan Sun, according to a release from the casino.

Tesla has not been able to open stores in Connecticut because its buinsess model is to sell directly to customers. Connecticut law requires car manufacturers to sell to dealers, who in turn sell vehicles to consumers.

Opening the showroom on tribal land will allow Tesla to get around that law.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"We’re really excited about this new Tesla EV Showroom opening this fall at Mohegan Sun,” said Jeff Hamilton, President & General Manager of Mohegan Sun. “This endeavor with Tesla marks an electrifying milestone in Mohegan Sun's commitment to fostering impactful relationships, promoting environmental sustainability and offering cutting-edge experiences for our millions of annual guests, each of which are core goals of Mohegan Sun and the Mohegan Tribe."

Potential buyers will be able to test drive different Tesla models on the resort property and will be able to pick up their new electric vehicles at the Sky Tower valet, according to the release.

Customers will even be able to apply their Mohegan Sun loyalty points towards the purchase of a Tesla.