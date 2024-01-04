TGI Fridays has officially closed their Newington location

TGI Fridays announced that they have officially closed their Newington location on the Berlin Turnpike.

The closure is one of several set to happen in the coming months. Six locations in Massachusetts have also closed their doors.

A total of 36 locations that TGI Fridays classified as "underperforming" will close.

The restaurant chain said eight previously corporate-owned restaurants in the Northeast are being sold to former CEO Ray Blanchette.

"As TGI Fridays continues executing an era of transformation, the transition is poised to deliver continued revenue while reaffirming the brand's commitment to creating exceptional experiences for guests," they said in a statement.

A spokesperson said they're offering transfer opportunities to approximately 1,000 employees, which represent about 80% of those impacted.